Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Optima

199,290 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Optima

2016 Kia Optima

LX 2.4L *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Optima

LX 2.4L *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10302801
  2. 10302801
  3. 10302801
  4. 10302801
  5. 10302801
  6. 10302801
  7. 10302801
  8. 10302801
  9. 10302801
  10. 10302801
  11. 10302801
  12. 10302801
  13. 10302801
  14. 10302801
  15. 10302801
  16. 10302801
  17. 10302801
  18. 10302801
  19. 10302801
  20. 10302801
  21. 10302801
  22. 10302801
  23. 10302801
  24. 10302801
  25. 10302801
  26. 10302801
  27. 10302801
  28. 10302801
  29. 10302801
  30. 10302801
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
199,290KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10302801
  • Stock #: A2218
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L3XGG061898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2218
  • Mileage 199,290 KM

Vehicle Description

*19 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION*HWY KMS* Clean Kia Optima Sedan LX 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Seats and Alloys. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signal, Power Front Seats, Premium Audio System, Cruise Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 217,070 KM
$15,895 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey S...
 146,350 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass TR...
 130,450 KM
$22,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory