$17,795+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Lexus IS
300 AWD F-SPORT CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH POWER LEATHER HEAT/COOL SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2016 Lexus IS
300 AWD F-SPORT CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH POWER LEATHER HEAT/COOL SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$17,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
196,310KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTHCM1D23G5011153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2681
- Mileage 196,310 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Very Clean F-SPORT 3.5L V6 Lexus IS 300 AWD with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Fog Lights, Direction Compass, Sunroof, Paddle Shifters, Push to Start, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive M-SPORT PKG CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 156,790 KM $19,595 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* BLUETOOTH LATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 135,830 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 199,350 KM $13,395 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,795
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2016 Lexus IS