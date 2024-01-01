Menu
Very Clean F-SPORT 3.5L V6 Lexus IS 300 AWD with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Fog Lights, Direction Compass, Sunroof, Paddle Shifters, Push to Start, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2016 Lexus IS

196,310 KM

Details

$17,795

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus IS

300 AWD F-SPORT CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH POWER LEATHER HEAT/COOL SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2016 Lexus IS

300 AWD F-SPORT CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH POWER LEATHER HEAT/COOL SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,310KM
VIN JTHCM1D23G5011153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2681
  • Mileage 196,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean F-SPORT 3.5L V6 Lexus IS 300 AWD with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Fog Lights, Direction Compass, Sunroof, Paddle Shifters, Push to Start, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail


Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,795

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Lexus IS