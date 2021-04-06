Menu
2016 Lexus IS

104,665 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2016 Lexus IS

2016 Lexus IS

300 AWD F-Sport 2 Navi Camera No Accident Certified

2016 Lexus IS

300 AWD F-Sport 2 Navi Camera No Accident Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,665KM
Used
  • Stock #: D6446
  • VIN: JTHCM1D26G5014385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,665 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTIANED*Very Clean Lexus IS 300 F-Sport 2 AWD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, White on Black Leather Int. Finance it for as low as $491/ Monthly or $226/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Indicator, Bluetooth, Push to Start, Keyless,  ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

