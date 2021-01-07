Menu
2016 Lexus NX 200t

91,818 KM

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

AWD LUXURY NAVIGATION CAMERA SUNROOF CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

91,818KM
Used
  • Stock #: D6295
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ2G2047743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,818 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*LOW KM*Very Clean Lexus NX 200T Luxury Pkg AWD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Brown Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $267/ Monthly or $215/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months OAC.  Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Alloy, Push to Start, Blind Spot Indicator, Heated Steering Wheel, Break Hold Option, Sunroof, Remote Starter, Alloys, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Self Parking / Park Assist

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

