$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2016 Mazda CX-3
GT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA LEATHER HEATED SEATS HEAD-UP DISPLAY CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
162,860KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10023183
- Stock #: A2147
- VIN: JM1DKBD78G0102283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Interior
Security System
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Windows
Sunroof
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
