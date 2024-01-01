Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERIVCE HISTORY*CERTIFIED<span>*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl Mazda CX-3</span><span> with Automatic </span><span>Transmission has Bluetooth</span><span>, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> <o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></a></div>

2016 Mazda CX-3

168,770 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-3

TOURING CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-3

TOURING CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10930214
  2. 10930214
  3. 10930214
  4. 10930214
  5. 10930214
  6. 10930214
  7. 10930214
  8. 10930214
  9. 10930214
  10. 10930214
  11. 10930214
  12. 10930214
  13. 10930214
  14. 10930214
  15. 10930214
  16. 10930214
  17. 10930214
  18. 10930214
  19. 10930214
  20. 10930214
  21. 10930214
  22. 10930214
  23. 10930214
  24. 10930214
  25. 10930214
  26. 10930214
  27. 10930214
  28. 10930214
  29. 10930214
  30. 10930214
  31. 10930214
  32. 10930214
  33. 10930214
  34. 10930214
  35. 10930214
  36. 10930214
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
168,770KM
Used
VIN JM1DKBC73G0110213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2475
  • Mileage 168,770 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERIVCE HISTORY*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl Mazda CX-3 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2015 Volkswagen GTI 6 SP MANUAL 2.0L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2015 Volkswagen GTI 6 SP MANUAL 2.0L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 192,930 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sport Wagon HIGHLINE 1.8L AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf Sport Wagon HIGHLINE 1.8L AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 169,560 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L SE AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L SE AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 115,000 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-3