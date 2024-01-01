$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3
TOURING CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2016 Mazda CX-3
TOURING CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
168,770KM
Used
VIN JM1DKBC73G0110213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2475
- Mileage 168,770 KM
Vehicle Description
*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERIVCE HISTORY*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl Mazda CX-3 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
2016 Mazda CX-3