*29 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREATE CONDITION* Clean Mazda CX-5 Sport 2.5L FWD Skyactive 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control System. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Sunroof, Push To Start, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five -281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

2016 Mazda CX-5

194,100 KM

$12,895

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5

GS 2.5L CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS 2.5L CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,100KM
VIN JM3KE2CY7G0636102

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2596
  • Mileage 194,100 KM

*29 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREATE CONDITION* Clean Mazda CX-5 Sport 2.5L FWD Skyactive 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control System. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Sunroof, Push To Start, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five -281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Mazda CX-5