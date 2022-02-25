Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

112,654 KM

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

GS CERTIFIED HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CAMERA SUNROOF ALLOYS CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

112,654KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8378877
  • Stock #: A1628
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L7XGM291896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 112,654 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl GS-SKYACTIVE Mazda 3 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

