<div>*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*WELL MAINTAIN<span>*7 PASSENGERS* </span><span>Very Clean Mercedes-Benz GL 63 AMG 4Matic With Automatic Transmission Black on </span><span>Black</span><span> Leather Int. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Power Heated Memory Buckets Leather Front Seats, Keyless, back Up Camera, Navigation System, Steering Mounted Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signal, Wood Interior with Wood Steering, Sunroof, Premium Harman/Kardon Audio System, Blind Spot Indicators, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> <o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at </span></a><a href=http://www/ target=_blank>www</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc/ target=_blank> automotoinc</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/><span> ca</span></a></div>

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

154,290 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,290KM
VIN 4JGDF7EE8GA665645

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2626
  • Mileage 154,290 KM

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*WELL MAINTAIN*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Mercedes-Benz GL 63 AMG 4Matic With Automatic Transmission Black on Black Leather Int. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Power Heated Memory Buckets Leather Front Seats, Keyless, back Up Camera, Navigation System, Steering Mounted Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signal, Wood Interior with Wood Steering, Sunroof, Premium Harman/Kardon Audio System, Blind Spot Indicators, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Wood Trim Interior

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
High Beam Assist / HBA
Roof Airbags

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class