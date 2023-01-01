2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

$11,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 2 , 3 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10150020

10150020 Stock #: A2195

A2195 VIN: JA32V2FW3GU603396

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2195

Mileage 212,310 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.