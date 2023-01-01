Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

212,310 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SE AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER TIERS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

212,310KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150020
  • Stock #: A2195
  • VIN: JA32V2FW3GU603396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*24 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Mitsubishi Lancer 2.0L 4Cyl SE Sedan with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Sport Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Two Keys, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Alloys, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

