2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

197,970 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES 2.0L CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS SPOILER

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES 2.0L CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS SPOILER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

197,970KM
  • Listing ID: 9903977
  • Stock #: A2093
  • VIN: JA32U2FU5GU604406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Mitsubishi Lancer 2.0L 4Cyl ES Sedan with Automatic Transmission. Ilver on Black Interior. with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Sport Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Alloys, Fog Lights, Spoiler, Steering Mounted Controls, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

