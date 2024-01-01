$13,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano
SV AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,420KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH8GN113905
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,420 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4x4 Nissan Murano 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, and Cruise Control. Grey on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Curb Side Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Code, Push to Start, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Engine Remote Start, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
