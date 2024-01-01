Menu
*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4x4 Nissan Murano 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, and Cruise Control. Grey on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Curb Side Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Code, Push to Start, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Engine Remote Start, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2016 Nissan Murano

$13,495 + tax & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

VIN 5N1AZ2MH8GN113905

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,420 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4x4 Nissan Murano 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, and Cruise Control. Grey on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Curb Side Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Code, Push to Start, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Engine Remote Start, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

