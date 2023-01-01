2016 Nissan Rogue

$13,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 3 , 0 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10457730

10457730 Stock #: A2317

A2317 VIN: 5N1AT2MV9GC770182

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2317

Mileage 193,030 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Chrome Wheels Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 Automatic lights Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.