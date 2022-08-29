Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

97,830 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED 360 CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED 360 CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9214324
  2. 9214324
  3. 9214324
  4. 9214324
  5. 9214324
  6. 9214324
  7. 9214324
  8. 9214324
  9. 9214324
  10. 9214324
  11. 9214324
  12. 9214324
  13. 9214324
  14. 9214324
  15. 9214324
  16. 9214324
  17. 9214324
  18. 9214324
  19. 9214324
  20. 9214324
  21. 9214324
  22. 9214324
  23. 9214324
  24. 9214324
  25. 9214324
  26. 9214324
  27. 9214324
  28. 9214324
  29. 9214324
  30. 9214324
  31. 9214324
  32. 9214324
  33. 9214324
  34. 9214324
  35. 9214324
  36. 9214324
  37. 9214324
  38. 9214324
  39. 9214324
  40. 9214324
  41. 9214324
  42. 9214324
  43. 9214324
  44. 9214324
  45. 9214324
  46. 9214324
Contact Seller

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

97,830KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9214324
  • Stock #: A1873
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1GC806155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1873
  • Mileage 97,830 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, 360 Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Power Tail Gate, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2010 Subaru Impreza ...
 253,145 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE F...
 107,990 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 7 Series 74...
 187,978 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory