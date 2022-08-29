$19,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED 360 CAMERA NAV PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9214324
- Stock #: A1873
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1GC806155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1873
- Mileage 97,830 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, 360 Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Power Tail Gate, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.