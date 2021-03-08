Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Sentra

110,923 KM

Details Description Features

$8,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

S CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY BLUETOOTH CRUISE AUX POWER OPTIONS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Sentra

S CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY BLUETOOTH CRUISE AUX POWER OPTIONS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 6674576
  2. 6674576
  3. 6674576
  4. 6674576
  5. 6674576
  6. 6674576
  7. 6674576
  8. 6674576
  9. 6674576
  10. 6674576
  11. 6674576
  12. 6674576
  13. 6674576
  14. 6674576
  15. 6674576
  16. 6674576
  17. 6674576
  18. 6674576
  19. 6674576
  20. 6674576
  21. 6674576
  22. 6674576
  23. 6674576
  24. 6674576
  25. 6674576
  26. 6674576
  27. 6674576
  28. 6674576
  29. 6674576
Contact Seller

$8,595

+ taxes & licensing

110,923KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6674576
  • Stock #: A1166
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP9GL663604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1166
  • Mileage 110,923 KM

Vehicle Description

*1.8 ECO*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE HISTORY*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Sentra S 1.8L 4Cyl Sedan with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, AUX and Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!!

At no extra cost to you!! Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2010 Infiniti G Seda...
 182,345 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT...
 163,122 KM
$7,295 + tax & lic
2012 Infiniti G Seda...
 143,885 KM
$11,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory