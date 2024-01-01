Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED<span>* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Porsche Macan 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Bose Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Wood Trim Interior, Back Up Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br /></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><span> <o:p></o:p></span></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at </span></a><a href=http://www.automotoinc/ target=_blank>www automotoinc</a><a name=_Hlk529556975><span> ca</span></a></p></pre>

2016 Porsche Macan

184,620 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Porsche Macan

S PREMIUM CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Porsche Macan

S PREMIUM CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11464444
  2. 11464444
  3. 11464444
  4. 11464444
  5. 11464444
  6. 11464444
  7. 11464444
  8. 11464444
  9. 11464444
  10. 11464444
  11. 11464444
  12. 11464444
  13. 11464444
  14. 11464444
  15. 11464444
  16. 11464444
  17. 11464444
  18. 11464444
  19. 11464444
  20. 11464444
  21. 11464444
  22. 11464444
  23. 11464444
  24. 11464444
  25. 11464444
  26. 11464444
  27. 11464444
  28. 11464444
  29. 11464444
  30. 11464444
  31. 11464444
  32. 11464444
  33. 11464444
  34. 11464444
  35. 11464444
  36. 11464444
  37. 11464444
  38. 11464444
  39. 11464444
  40. 11464444
  41. 11464444
  42. 11464444
  43. 11464444
  44. 11464444
  45. 11464444
  46. 11464444
  47. 11464444
  48. 11464444
  49. 11464444
  50. 11464444
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,620KM
VIN WP1AB2A50GLB55188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2642
  • Mileage 184,620 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Porsche Macan 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Bose Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Wood Trim Interior, Back Up Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat S 2.0l CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Volkswagen Passat S 2.0l CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 188,450 KM $14,595 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 R-Design AWD PLUG-IN HYBRID *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Volvo XC60 T5 R-Design AWD PLUG-IN HYBRID *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 173,020 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Challenger R/T V8 6 SPEAD MANUAL *CERTIFIED* NAVI SUNROOF SENSORS HEATED LEATHER for sale in Milton, ON
2012 Dodge Challenger R/T V8 6 SPEAD MANUAL *CERTIFIED* NAVI SUNROOF SENSORS HEATED LEATHER 211,690 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Porsche Macan