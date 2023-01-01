Menu
2016 RAM 1500

156,860 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN QUAD CAB ECO DIESEL 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN QUAD CAB ECO DIESEL 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,860KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10125681
  • Stock #: A2188
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FM4GS339012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2188
  • Mileage 156,860 KM

Vehicle Description

*DIESEL*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS* Very Clean Dodge Ram Tradesman 1500 Crew Cab V6 3.0L Diesel with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Charcoal Leather Interior. Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, Cruise Control, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

