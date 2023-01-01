Menu
2016 RAM 1500

218,530 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN CREW CAB 4WD DIESEL *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN CREW CAB 4WD DIESEL *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

218,530KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10234691
  • Stock #: A2229
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM2GS256327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2229
  • Mileage 218,530 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*DEATILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*DIESEL*Very Clean Dodge Ram Outdoorsman 1500 Crew Cab V6 3.0L Diesel with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, heated Steering Wheel, Direction Compass, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, Cruise Control, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

