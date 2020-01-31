Menu
2016 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONG HORN CREW CAB 4WD ECO DIESEL CERTIFIED

2016 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONG HORN CREW CAB 4WD ECO DIESEL CERTIFIED

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$26,495

  174,310KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4631688
  Stock #: D5700
  VIN: 1C6RR7PM6GS138176
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*PRICED TO SALE*TOP OF THE LINE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*RAM 1500 Laramie Long Horn Crew Cab Eco Diesel 4X4, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Brown Leather Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $425/ Monthly or $196/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Alloys, Side Steps Bars, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Remote Start, Auto Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Heated Seats, Push to Start, Parking Sensor, Alpine Sound System, Keyless, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

