610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*PRICED TO SALE*TOP OF THE LINE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*RAM 1500 Laramie Long Horn Crew Cab Eco Diesel 4X4, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Brown Leather Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $425/ Monthly or $196/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Alloys, Side Steps Bars, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Remote Start, Auto Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Heated Seats, Push to Start, Parking Sensor, Alpine Sound System, Keyless, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6