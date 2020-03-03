610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*LOW KM*ONE OWNER*Very Nice RAM 1500 Tradesman 4WD Hemi 5.7L Quad Cab. Black on Grey Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $351/ Monthly or $162/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Climate Control, Bed Liner, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6