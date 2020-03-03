Menu
2016 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD LOW KM 5.7L HEMI Certified

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$21,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,092KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4690500
  • Stock #: D5689
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT0GS160098
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*LOW KM*ONE OWNER*Very Nice RAM 1500 Tradesman 4WD Hemi 5.7L Quad Cab. Black on Grey Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $351/ Monthly or $162/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Climate Control, Bed Liner, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.


Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

