2016 RAM 1500

162,296 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD Diesel Bluetooth Certified

2016 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD Diesel Bluetooth Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,296KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5613504
  • Stock #: D6027
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FM9GS176387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6027
  • Mileage 162,296 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED* Ram 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD Diesel With Bluetooth, Black on Grey Int. Financing options are available from as low as $338/ Monthly or $156/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Remote Starter, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

