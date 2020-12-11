Menu
2016 RAM 1500

146,816 KM

Details

$21,895

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 4WD Diesel Navi Camera Bluetooth Certified

2016 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 4WD Diesel Navi Camera Bluetooth Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

146,816KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6308961
  Stock #: D6246
  VIN: 1C6RR7GM3GS207664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6246
  • Mileage 146,816 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*PRICED TO SALE*Very Clean Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Quad Cab Eco Diesel 4WD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Grey Int. Financing options are available from as low as $352/ Monthly or $162/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Bed Liner, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Steps Bars, Auto Start, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

