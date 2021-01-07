Menu
2016 RAM 1500

214,458 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4WD Diesel Camera Certified

2016 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4WD Diesel Camera Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

214,458KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6602282
  Stock #: D6306
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM8GS286402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6306
  • Mileage 214,458 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE**Very Clean Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Eco Diesel, With Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, White on Grey Int. Financing options are available from as low as $449/ Monthly or $207/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Bed Liner, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto Start, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,   

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.       

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.         

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

