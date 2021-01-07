Menu
2016 RAM 1500

214,833 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Laramie Crew Cab Diesel 4WD Navi Camera Certified

2016 RAM 1500

Laramie Crew Cab Diesel 4WD Navi Camera Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

214,833KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6602285
  Stock #: D6310
  VIN: 1C6RR7NM7GS247636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6310
  • Mileage 214,833 KM

Vehicle Description

*WELL MAINTAINED*PRICED TO SALE*Very Clean Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab Eco Diesel 4WD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $557/ Monthly or $256/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Bed Liner, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Side Steps Bars, Alpine Sound System, Auto Start, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Sunroof
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

