2016 RAM 1500

187,952 KM

Details

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

V8 HEMI 4X4 QUAD CAB SCAT PACK CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH POWER SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

187,952KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8471307
  • Stock #: A1650
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT0GS380855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1650
  • Mileage 187,952 KM

Vehicle Description

*4X4 1500 HEMI V8 5.7L*CERTIFIED*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Dodge Ram SLT HEMI Scat Pack1500 Quad Cab 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Alloys, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth and Tow Hitch. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Tow Package, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Bed Liner and Cover, Fog Lights, Engine Remote Start, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

