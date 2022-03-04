$25,995+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
V8 HEMI 4X4 QUAD CAB SCAT PACK CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH POWER SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$25,995
- Listing ID: 8471307
- Stock #: A1650
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT0GS380855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,952 KM
Vehicle Description
*4X4 1500 HEMI V8 5.7L*CERTIFIED*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Dodge Ram SLT HEMI Scat Pack1500 Quad Cab 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Alloys, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth and Tow Hitch. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Tow Package, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Bed Liner and Cover, Fog Lights, Engine Remote Start, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
