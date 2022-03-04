$25,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 7 , 9 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8471307

8471307 Stock #: A1650

A1650 VIN: 1C6RR7HT0GS380855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1650

Mileage 187,952 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features 4x4 Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.