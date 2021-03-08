Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 3500

168,371 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

Limited Turbo Diesel Cummins 6.7L Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 3500

Limited Turbo Diesel Cummins 6.7L Crew Cab 4WD

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 6652727
  2. 6652727
  3. 6652727
  4. 6652727
  5. 6652727
  6. 6652727
  7. 6652727
  8. 6652727
  9. 6652727
  10. 6652727
  11. 6652727
  12. 6652727
  13. 6652727
  14. 6652727
  15. 6652727
  16. 6652727
  17. 6652727
  18. 6652727
  19. 6652727
  20. 6652727
  21. 6652727
  22. 6652727
  23. 6652727
  24. 6652727
  25. 6652727
  26. 6652727
  27. 6652727
  28. 6652727
  29. 6652727
  30. 6652727
  31. 6652727
  32. 6652727
  33. 6652727
  34. 6652727
  35. 6652727
Contact Seller

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,371KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6652727
  • Stock #: D6341
  • VIN: 3C63R3KL6GG310601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6341
  • Mileage 168,371 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENT*WELL MAINTAINED*PRICED TO SELL*Very Clean Ram 3500 Limited Longhorn Turbo Diesel Cummins 6Speed AISIN HeavyDuty Automatic Transmission, 4WD With, Navigation System, Rear View camera White on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available for 72 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Alpine Sound System, Auto Start, Push to Start, 20x8inch 6spoke Aluminum Wheels with Inserts, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,   

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.       

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.       

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 64,203 KM
$10,795 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Grand Cher...
 163,305 KM
$9,795 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Tacoma D...
 164,933 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory