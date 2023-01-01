$22,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 627-1800
2016 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech, 6Spd
Location
Achilles Mazda
1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8
(289) 627-1800
$22,488
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9589528
- Stock #: H2626A
- VIN: JF1ZCAC17G9600017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # H2626A
- Mileage 75,250 KM
Vehicle Description
This Achilles Mazda Pre-Owned Vehicle offers enormous value. Our all-inclusive pricing on this excellent vehicle includes:
. Detailed Multi-Point Inspection
. Fully DOT Certified /Cleaned/ Detailed/ Ready to Roll
. OMVIC Fee
. 2YR/40,000KM Sym-Tech Tire-Gard Road Hazard Coverage
. Globali Theft Deterrent System
. Nitrogen Tire Inflation
. CarFax ® Vehicle History Report
. Available Extended Warranty/Coverage
. Available low rate financing
Family owned and operated..we've been serving Milton, Georgetown and Acton since 1977!
*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only
"We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer"
#idealclubhousecareexperience
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.