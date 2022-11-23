Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru Forester

141,249 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Forester

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i PREMIUM AWD *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i PREMIUM AWD *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9446401
  2. 9446401
  3. 9446401
  4. 9446401
  5. 9446401
  6. 9446401
  7. 9446401
  8. 9446401
  9. 9446401
  10. 9446401
  11. 9446401
  12. 9446401
  13. 9446401
  14. 9446401
  15. 9446401
  16. 9446401
  17. 9446401
  18. 9446401
  19. 9446401
  20. 9446401
  21. 9446401
  22. 9446401
  23. 9446401
  24. 9446401
  25. 9446401
  26. 9446401
  27. 9446401
  28. 9446401
  29. 9446401
  30. 9446401
  31. 9446401
  32. 9446401
  33. 9446401
  34. 9446401
  35. 9446401
  36. 9446401
  37. 9446401
  38. 9446401
  39. 9446401
  40. 9446401
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,249KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9446401
  • Stock #: A1933
  • VIN: JF2SJCCC4GH446131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1933
  • Mileage 141,249 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Power Seat, and Cruise Control. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Back Up Camera, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.caAuto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2016 GMC Terrain SLE...
 123,086 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 164,008 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 228,846 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory