2016 Subaru Forester
2.5i PREMIUM AWD *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$15,995
- Listing ID: 9446401
- Stock #: A1933
- VIN: JF2SJCCC4GH446131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,249 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Power Seat, and Cruise Control. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Back Up Camera, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.caAuto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
