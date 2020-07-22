Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru Impreza

68,022 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Impreza

2016 Subaru Impreza

WRX WRX LIMITED 6 SPEED MANUAL NAVIGATION CAMERA CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Impreza

WRX WRX LIMITED 6 SPEED MANUAL NAVIGATION CAMERA CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 5590320
  2. 5590320
  3. 5590320
  4. 5590320
  5. 5590320
  6. 5590320
  7. 5590320
  8. 5590320
  9. 5590320
  10. 5590320
  11. 5590320
  12. 5590320
  13. 5590320
  14. 5590320
  15. 5590320
  16. 5590320
  17. 5590320
  18. 5590320
  19. 5590320
  20. 5590320
  21. 5590320
  22. 5590320
  23. 5590320
  24. 5590320
  25. 5590320
  26. 5590320
Contact Seller

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

68,022KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5590320
  • Stock #: D6022
  • VIN: JF1VA1L6XG9810286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6022
  • Mileage 68,022 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean Subaru WRX Limited Package Sedan AWD With 6 Speed Manual Transmission*Navigation System*Rear View Camera*Sunroof* Bluetooth, Red on Two Tone Black Leather Interior Int. Finance it for as low as $394/ Monthly or $181/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Push to Start, Sunroof, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Heated Side Merrier, Alloys, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Heated Bucket Seats, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, Balance of Subaru Manufacturer Power Train Warranty 5 Years or 60 Months/ 100,000 KM's, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2013 RAM 1500 SLT CR...
 231,086 KM
$14,795 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet City ...
 188,467 KM
$11,795 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Trades...
 183,321 KM
$19,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory