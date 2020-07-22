2016 Subaru Impreza

+ taxes & licensing
Very Clean Subaru WRX Limited Package Sedan AWD With 6 Speed Manual Transmission*Navigation System*Rear View Camera*Sunroof* Bluetooth, Red on Two Tone Black Leather Interior Int. Finance it for as low as $394/ Monthly or $181/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Push to Start, Sunroof, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Heated Side Merrier, Alloys, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Heated Bucket Seats, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, Balance of Subaru Manufacturer Power Train Warranty 5 Years or 60 Months/ 100,000 KM's, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!
