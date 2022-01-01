Menu
2016 Toyota Camry

229,161 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

LE 2.5L BACK UP CAMERA CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL AUX

2016 Toyota Camry

LE 2.5L BACK UP CAMERA CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL AUX

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

229,161KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8075422
  • Stock #: A1519
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK8GU225349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1519
  • Mileage 229,161 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED*HYW KILOMETRES*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean 2.5L 4Cyl Toyota Camry Sedan with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth/Back Up Camera. Black on Charcoal Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Touch Screen, Back Up Camera, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

