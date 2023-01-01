Menu
2016 Toyota Highlander

191,500 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

XLE AWD V6 CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

  • Listing ID: 10386435
  • Stock #: A2290
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH1GS345139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFED*7PASSENGERS*HIGHWAY DRIVEN*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Toyota Highlander XLE V6 3.5L 4WD With Automatic Transmission, Back Up Camera and Sunroof. Silver on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Power Tail Gate, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

