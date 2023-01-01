Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

185,370 KM

Details Description Features

$13,595

+ tax & licensing
$13,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI 1.8L HATCHBACK CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI 1.8L HATCHBACK CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,595

+ taxes & licensing

185,370KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10396971
  • Stock #: A2293
  • VIN: 3VW217AU5GM024041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2293
  • Mileage 185,370 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED**CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Golf 1.8L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Seats. Silver on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Sport Alloys, Bluetooth, Buckets Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

