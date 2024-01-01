$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4T S 6A *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER* CAMERA HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
112,330KM
Used
VIN 3VW267AJ1GM222137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2451
- Mileage 112,330 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.4L TSI Highline with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Alloys. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
2016 Volkswagen Jetta