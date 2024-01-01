2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*<span>*LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.4L TSI Highline with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Alloys. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!! </span>

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca//

112,330 KM

$13,995

1.4T S 6A *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER* CAMERA HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

112,330KM
Used
VIN 3VW267AJ1GM222137

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2451
  • Mileage 112,330 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.4L TSI Highline with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Alloys. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca//

Security System
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Daytime Running Lights

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Rear Defrost

5 Passenger

Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

