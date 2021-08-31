Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

174,329 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TSI 1.8L HIGHLINE CERTIFIED HEATED SEATS ALLOYS AUX *FREE ACCIDENT* PUSH TO START

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TSI 1.8L HIGHLINE CERTIFIED HEATED SEATS ALLOYS AUX *FREE ACCIDENT* PUSH TO START

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 7950233
  2. 7950233
  3. 7950233
  4. 7950233
  5. 7950233
  6. 7950233
  7. 7950233
  8. 7950233
  9. 7950233
  10. 7950233
  11. 7950233
  12. 7950233
  13. 7950233
  14. 7950233
  15. 7950233
  16. 7950233
  17. 7950233
  18. 7950233
  19. 7950233
  20. 7950233
  21. 7950233
  22. 7950233
  23. 7950233
  24. 7950233
  25. 7950233
  26. 7950233
  27. 7950233
  28. 7950233
  29. 7950233
  30. 7950233
  31. 7950233
  32. 7950233
  33. 7950233
  34. 7950233
  35. 7950233
  36. 7950233
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,329KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7950233
  • Stock #: A1491
  • VIN: 3VWL07AJ8GM413219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1491
  • Mileage 174,329 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.8l TSI Highline with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Alloys. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Leather Seats, Alloys, Push To Start, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Blind Spot Monitor, Alloys, Two keys, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca//*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
New Tires
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Automatic Windshield Wipers
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2010 Honda Ridgeline...
 236,324 KM
$13,895 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 157,820 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper Cou...
 206,149 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory