2017 Audi A4

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 6 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9310828

9310828 Stock #: A1905

A1905 VIN: WAUANAF47HN004970

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1905

Mileage 169,656 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights Leatherette Interior Wheel Locks Automatic Windshield Wipers 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.