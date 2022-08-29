$22,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4
2.0T PREMIUM QUATTRO AWD *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS LEATHER SUNROOF CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$22,995
- Listing ID: 9310828
- Stock #: A1905
- VIN: WAUANAF47HN004970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,656 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Audi A4 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Grey On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
