2017 Audi A4

169,656 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2.0T PREMIUM QUATTRO AWD *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS LEATHER SUNROOF CRUISE

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,656KM
Used
  • Stock #: A1905
  • VIN: WAUANAF47HN004970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,656 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Audi A4 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Grey On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details. 

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

