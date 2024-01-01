Menu
<div>*2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS*CERTIFIED*MINT<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Audi SQ5 TECHNIK S LINE 3.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather front Seats and Alloys. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Back Up Sensors, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Push to </span><span>start</span><span>, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/ target=_blank> </a></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975></a></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.</span></p><p><br /></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></p></pre>

2017 Audi SQ5

104,200 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi SQ5

TECHNIK S LINE *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2017 Audi SQ5

TECHNIK S LINE *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,200KM
Used
VIN WA1LCAFP6HA028593

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2447
  • Mileage 104,200 KM

*2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS*CERTIFIED*MINT* Very Clean Audi SQ5 TECHNIK S LINE 3.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather front Seats and Alloys. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Back Up Sensors, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Push to start, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Bluetooth

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Plow Package
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Audi SQ5