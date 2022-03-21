$21,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2017 BMW 3 Series
320 XI AWD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT NAV SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8741234
- Stock #: A1727
- VIN: WBA8A3C53HK691658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1727
- Mileage 139,488 KM
Vehicle Description
*AWD HEATED SEATS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW 320i XDrive 2.0L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, and Sunroof, Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Nav, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.