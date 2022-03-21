Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

139,488 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

320 XI AWD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT NAV SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,488KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8741234
  • Stock #: A1727
  • VIN: WBA8A3C53HK691658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*AWD HEATED SEATS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW 320i XDrive 2.0L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, and Sunroof, Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Nav, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/ 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Anti-Start Security
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

