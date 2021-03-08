Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

80,458 KM

$29,695

+ tax & licensing
$29,695

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury AWD Navigation Camera Certified

2017 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury AWD Navigation Camera Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$29,695

+ taxes & licensing

80,458KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6694700
  • Stock #: D6304
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS6HZ131974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6304
  • Mileage 80,458 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury Package AWD with Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring System, White on Tan Leather Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $476/ Monthly or $219/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX/ Bluetooth, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Starter, Alloy Wheels, Push to Start, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Tail Gate, Bose Sound System, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. *Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 *ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, *Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. *Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. *Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Bose Sound System
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

