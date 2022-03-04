Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

195,539 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT TURBO CERTIFIED CAMERA ENGINE R START BLUETOOTH BIG SCREEN ALLOYS

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT TURBO CERTIFIED CAMERA ENGINE R START BLUETOOTH BIG SCREEN ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,539KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8536208
  Stock #: A1667
  VIN: 1G1BE5SMXH7239753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour CHARCAOL
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1667
  • Mileage 195,539 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*ENGINE REMOTE START* Very Clean Chevrolet Cruze LT Sedan 1.4L 4Cyl Turbo with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise Controls. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Push To Start, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Engine Remote Start, Alloys, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Chrome Wheels
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

