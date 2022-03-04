$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT TURBO CERTIFIED CAMERA ENGINE R START BLUETOOTH BIG SCREEN ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8536208
- Stock #: A1667
- VIN: 1G1BE5SMXH7239753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour CHARCAOL
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,539 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*ENGINE REMOTE START* Very Clean Chevrolet Cruze LT Sedan 1.4L 4Cyl Turbo with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise Controls. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Push To Start, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Engine Remote Start, Alloys, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Vehicle Features
