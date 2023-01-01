Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

156,904 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LT TURBO *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF BIG SCREEN ALLOYS CRUISE

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

156,904KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9460990
  • Stock #: A1941
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM5H7238266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,904 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Chevrolet Cruze LT Sedan 1.4L 4Cyl Turbo with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise Controls. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Push To Start, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

