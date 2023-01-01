2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10597593

10597593 Stock #: A2362

A2362 VIN: 3GCUKREC8HG378013

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating 6 PASSENGER Additional Features AWD 4x4 Accident Free Wheel Locks 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Bed Liner / Box Liner Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

