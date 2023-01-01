Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

63,000 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CREW CAB 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CREW CAB 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10597593
  • Stock #: A2362
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC8HG378013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2362
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTYARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**CERTIFIED*6 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4x4 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Quad Cab V8 5.3L with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

