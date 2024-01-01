Menu
Excellent condition,Accident free,RS Model,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Bluetooth,Backbup camera,Sunroof,Alloys,Heated seats,Power seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month premium special warranty included ....Price $8950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…view and test drive by appointment only.

RELIANCE AUTO
203-8215 LAWSON ROAD 
MILTON ONTARIO

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

184,860 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
184,860KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JD6SB8H4169996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,Accident free,RS Model,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Bluetooth,Backbup camera,Sunroof,Alloys,Heated seats,Power seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month premium special warranty included ....Price $8950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…view and test drive by appointment only.RELIANCE AUTO203-8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

