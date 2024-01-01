$7,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Spark
LT
2017 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,358KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL8CD6SA1HC704950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,358 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
- Excellent condition,Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Bluetooth,Back up camera,keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available.....Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc
2017 Chevrolet Spark LT 202,358 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE 142,385 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 92,352 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Email Reliance Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Call Dealer
647-281-XXXX(click to show)
647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2017 Chevrolet Spark