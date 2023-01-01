Menu
2017 Chevrolet Volt

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LTZ PREMIER HYBRID CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER ALL SEATS

LTZ PREMIER HYBRID CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER ALL SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9787801
  • Stock #: A2051
  • VIN: 1G1RB6S54HU122905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2051
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Chevrolet Volt Hybrid 1.5L With Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Back & Front Parking Sensors, Heated Leather all 4 Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bose Sound System, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax

