2017 Chevrolet Volt

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9787801

9787801 Stock #: A2051

A2051 VIN: 1G1RB6S54HU122905

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2051

Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Automatic lights BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package Front Sensors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.