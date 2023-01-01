Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

203,980 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED LEATHER BLUETOOTH STOW&GO CRUISE ALLOYS

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED LEATHER BLUETOOTH STOW&GO CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,980KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10194528
  • Stock #: A2211
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8HR767658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2211
  • Mileage 203,980 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER*21 DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Stow&Go 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth/Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, Rear Temp Control, Roof Rack, Captain Middle Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

