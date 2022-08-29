Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

160,636 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SXT *1 OWNER* NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH ALLOYS HEATED SEATS LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

160,636KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9148753
  • Stock #: A1852
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR876858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,636 KM

Vehicle Description

*BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2ND SET WINTER ON RIMS*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Stow&Go 7 Passenger 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Navigation/Back Up Camera/Bluetooth/Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Roof Rack, Power Driver Seat, Captain Middle Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
7 PASSENGER
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

