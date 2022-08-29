$17,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT *1 OWNER* NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH ALLOYS HEATED SEATS LEATHER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9148753
- Stock #: A1852
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR876858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1852
- Mileage 160,636 KM
Vehicle Description
*BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2ND SET WINTER ON RIMS*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Stow&Go 7 Passenger 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Navigation/Back Up Camera/Bluetooth/Cruise Control and Alloys. White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Roof Rack, Power Driver Seat, Captain Middle Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.