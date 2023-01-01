Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW&GO *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW&GO *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9687760
  2. 9687760
  3. 9687760
  4. 9687760
  5. 9687760
  6. 9687760
  7. 9687760
  8. 9687760
  9. 9687760
  10. 9687760
  11. 9687760
  12. 9687760
  13. 9687760
  14. 9687760
  15. 9687760
  16. 9687760
  17. 9687760
  18. 9687760
  19. 9687760
  20. 9687760
  21. 9687760
  22. 9687760
  23. 9687760
  24. 9687760
  25. 9687760
  26. 9687760
  27. 9687760
  28. 9687760
  29. 9687760
  30. 9687760
  31. 9687760
  32. 9687760
  33. 9687760
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
179,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9687760
  • Stock #: A2016
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR556431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2016
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Stow&Go 7 Passenger 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth/Cruise Control and Alloys. Silver on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Roof Rack, Power Driver Seat, Captain Middle Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 144,000 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen GTI ...
 118,000 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 110,000 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory