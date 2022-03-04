Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

163,661 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

V6 CROSSROAD PLUS 7 PSSNGRS CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* DVD NAVI CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

V6 CROSSROAD PLUS 7 PSSNGRS CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* DVD NAVI CAMERA

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8640860
  2. 8640860
  3. 8640860
  4. 8640860
  5. 8640860
  6. 8640860
  7. 8640860
  8. 8640860
  9. 8640860
  10. 8640860
  11. 8640860
  12. 8640860
  13. 8640860
  14. 8640860
  15. 8640860
  16. 8640860
  17. 8640860
  18. 8640860
  19. 8640860
  20. 8640860
  21. 8640860
  22. 8640860
  23. 8640860
  24. 8640860
  25. 8640860
  26. 8640860
  27. 8640860
  28. 8640860
  29. 8640860
  30. 8640860
  31. 8640860
  32. 8640860
  33. 8640860
  34. 8640860
  35. 8640860
  36. 8640860
  37. 8640860
  38. 8640860
  39. 8640860
  40. 8640860
  41. 8640860
  42. 8640860
  43. 8640860
Contact Seller

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

163,661KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8640860
  • Stock #: A1701
  • VIN: 3C4PDCGG7HT584547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1701
  • Mileage 163,661 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGER*CERTIFIED* AWD V6 Crossroad SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER ENGINE R START Very Clean AWD Dodge Journey R/T 3.6L V6 With Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Nav, Heated Leather Power Seat, and Chrome. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Engine Remote Start, Alloys/Chrome, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, DVD, Leather Power Seat, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Power Driver Seat, Rear Temp Controls, Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Windows
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Roof DVD/TV
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Acura MDX TECH ...
 159,534 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Compass 4W...
 169,672 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 175,675 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory