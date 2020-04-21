2017 Dodge Viper

81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2
If you've been looking for just the right vehicle, then stop your search right here. You won't want to miss this excellent value! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! This 2 door, 2 passenger coupe still has fewer than 5,000 kilometer!s It includes leather upholstery, adjustable pedals, cruise control, and voice activated navigation. Dodge made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 10 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
