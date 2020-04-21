Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Viper

GTC

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Viper

GTC

Location

Milton Chrysler

81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2

905-878-8877

  1. 4884510
  2. 4884510
  3. 4884510
  4. 4884510
  5. 4884510
  6. 4884510
  7. 4884510
  8. 4884510
  9. 4884510
  10. 4884510
  11. 4884510
  12. 4884510
  13. 4884510
  14. 4884510
  15. 4884510
  16. 4884510
  17. 4884510
  18. 4884510
  19. 4884510
  20. 4884510
  21. 4884510
  22. 4884510
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,950KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4884510
  • Stock #: AC0069
  • VIN: 1C3BDEDZ8HV500784
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door

If you've been looking for just the right vehicle, then stop your search right here. You won't want to miss this excellent value! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! This 2 door, 2 passenger coupe still has fewer than 5,000 kilometer!s It includes leather upholstery, adjustable pedals, cruise control, and voice activated navigation. Dodge made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 10 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milton Chrysler

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 83,448 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 43,834 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 79,595 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Milton Chrysler

Milton Chrysler

81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-8877

Send A Message