2017 Ford Fusion

*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Ford Fusion Sport EcoBoost AWD V6 2.7L, With Automatic Transmission, White on Beige Interior, Financing options are available from as low as $322/ Monthly or $148/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Alloys, Push to Start, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Seats. Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, Balance of Ford Manufacture Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161
