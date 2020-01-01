Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

Sport EcoBoost AWD V6 2.7L NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED

2017 Ford Fusion

Sport EcoBoost AWD V6 2.7L NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,411KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4400958
  • Stock #: D5626
  • VIN: 3FA6P0VP4HR210548
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Ford Fusion Sport EcoBoost AWD V6 2.7L, With Automatic Transmission, White on Beige Interior, Financing options are available from as low as $322/ Monthly or $148/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Alloys, Push to Start, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Seats. Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, Balance of Ford Manufacture Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Xenon Lights
  • Fully loaded
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 2 keys
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Cooled / Ventilated Seats

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

